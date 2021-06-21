Samsung Galaxy M32 to launch today at noon; Find details

Samsung Galaxy M32: Samsung today launches a new Galaxy M phone in India. It's the Galaxy M32, and the smartphone will debut today at 12 noon. According to Samsung, the Galaxy M32 will be priced in the ₹ 15,000 segments. Most likely, it is for the base model of the phone. The Galaxy M32 is also confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India and will most likely be available via Samsung's online store and outlets. Before launch, Samsung has revealed some details about the Galaxy M32, and there have been leaks.



The Galaxy M32 has also been confirmed to include a 6,000 mAh battery and will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. For selfies, the smartphone will house a 20-megapixel front camera. According to leaks and rumours, it is said that Samsung Galaxy M32 will launch in two configurations of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage. The smartphone will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The Galaxy M32 is also rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.



In addition to a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the Galaxy M32 features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M32 most likely runs Android 11 with a layered UI on top of the software front. Samsung has confirmed that it will price the Galaxy M32 in the ₹ 15,000 segments. This is consistent with a report that suggested the price of the phone would range from $ 15,000 to $ 20,000.