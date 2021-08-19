Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G May Launch in September in India

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G are scheduled to launch in India in September. The two phones have had some leaks in the past and in May, it was said that the Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The two phones will succeed their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy F41 respectively, which were released last year. So far, Samsung hasn't shared any official information about the two phones.

Samsung appears to be working on a Galaxy M series and a Galaxy F series phone. The Galaxy M52 5G has been in the news for some time now and is said to be a renowned Samsung Galaxy F52 5G that launched in May this year. . The rumoured Galaxy F42 5G, on the other hand, is more of a mystery as very few details have emerged about this phone so far. Now, well-known tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) shared on Twitter that both the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G will launch in India next month.





🚨 Exclusive 🚨 - Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that :



Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will launch in India at the 🛑End of September. 😍



Also, another device

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will launch in India on 🛑September.



🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 18, 2021



The insider stated that the Galaxy M52 5G will be unveiled at the end of September and the Galaxy F42 5G will be unveiled before that but in the same month. The two models will expand Samsung's mid-range 5G smartphones.



Specs-wise, most recently, the Galaxy M52 5G was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hinting at an imminent launch in India, as reported by MySmartPrice. It has also been tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup headed by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie. A supposed Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M52 5G hinted at a Snapdragon 778G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, on the other hand, was also allegedly spotted on a Geekbench listing last month that hinted at 6GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In the previous month, it was reported to have also been spotted on the website of Bluetooth SIG and BIS. The Galaxy F42 5G could be a renowned Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that was launched in June of this year.

Samsung hasn't shared any information on the two rumoured phones, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.



