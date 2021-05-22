Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may be a rebranded Galaxy F52 5G

Samsung is reported to be working on a new M-series phone called Galaxy M52 5G. This phone is reported as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G unveiled in China earlier this week. There's no confirmation yet, but Samsung has offered to shuffle with Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series phones.

Galaxy M52 5G is called the successor to the Galaxy M51, according to a report from GalaxyClub. The report furthers adds that Samsung could offer the Galaxy F52 5G as the Galaxy M52 5G in other markets. Samsung has released the Galaxy F52 5G in China till now with no information on its availability in other markets. Galaxy M52 5G is said to bring similar features as the Galaxy M42 5G, which was recently launched in India. However, Samsung will upgrade the camera to a 64-megapixel sensor, according to the report.

If the report is believed, we can expect the Galaxy M52 5G to feature a 6.6-inch FHD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. In addition to a 64-megapixel primary sensor, we can expect an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone could also house a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Galaxy M51 includes a huge 7,000 mAh battery. However, it is not confirmed if Samsung will add the same to its successor. On the Galaxy F52 5G, there's a 4500mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging. On the software front, the phone is most likely running Android 11-based One UI 3.1.