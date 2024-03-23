Samsung Galaxy M55 Leak Reveals Powerful Features and Upgrades

Recent leaks have emerged, providing insight into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55. These leaks, sourced online, offer details on the handset's design, color options, and standout features. Additionally, speculation suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M55 may soon arrive in India, following its recent introduction in select global markets.

Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M55 will feature a Snapdragon chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, making it one of the slimmest devices in the Galaxy M series. Live images shared by Sharma depict the device's sleek profile compared to everyday items.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is rumoured to boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display with minimal bezels and a peak refresh rate of 1,000 nits. Available in light green and black variants, the device promises an immersive viewing experience.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy M55 is expected to offer a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro shooter. A high-resolution 50 MP selfie camera is anticipated on the front.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M55 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Storage options range from 128GB to 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD cards. The device also includes an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Expected to launch with Android 14 and One UI 6, Samsung aims to provide five major Android updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy M55. Dual-SIM functionality, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and other modern features enhance the device's appeal, promising a compelling smartphone experience.