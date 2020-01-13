Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Live Images Leaked

Two weeks back, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. Just days after, another Samsung smartphone has been leaked, which may be announced soon.

For a few weeks now, there has been some confusion in the moniker of Samsung's next flagship smartphone. According to some reports, it will be called the Galaxy S11, whereas some other reports suggest that it will be called the Galaxy S20 as an alternative.

During this confusion, some Samsung smartphone live images have been leaked, which also states that the device is a Galaxy S20 variant. XDA Developers acquired the live images, which says that the smartphone is called the Galaxy S20+ 5G.

Moreover, the boot screen in the live image also discloses that the camera specifications of the claimed Galaxy S20+ 5G, which will seemingly include a 12 MP 1.8-micron primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens and possibly a macro lens.

The report also claims that there might also be a rear microphone to boost audio quality when you're recording videos.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will not be the highest variant in the series. A Galaxy S20 Ultra is also alleged, and that is expected to be the most top model, with better camera configuration.

Samsung will host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 February 2020, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 aka Galaxy S11.