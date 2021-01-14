Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch: How to Watch Live Stream and More

Samsung will finally launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series today at its first "Unpacked" event of the year. Samsung's flagship smartphone series is expected to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event later tonight at 10:00 pm EST, which is 8:30 pm for Indian viewers. Samsung's Galaxy S21 event will also take place tonight at 8:00 pm in conjunction with the global launch. These events will be streamed live on Samsung's YouTube channel, social media, and the official website.

Samsung has tried to keep the Galaxy S21 series a secret, but all three smartphones have been featured in multiple leaks and reports that leave nothing to the imagination. The Galaxy S21 series will feature a new, thick camera design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It will come in purple, pink, black, white, grey, red, blue, and even brown colour options.

We will most likely see the new Exynos 2100 processor in the Galaxy S21 series in terms of specs. We also expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor for select markets. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be the most premium offering in the series, is expected to feature a 108-megapixel quad camera and S Pen support. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + will offer the same leak-based camera specs.

Samsung is expected to remove the charger and headphones included in the Galaxy S21 series box. The leaked marketing images of the phones show a slimmer case without these accessories.

In addition to the new smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch a new TWS, Galaxy Buds Pro and its first smart tracker, Galaxy Smart Tag. Accessories like a wireless charging pad are also expected at tonight's Unpacked event.