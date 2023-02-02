Samsung Galaxy S23 Series cases released in numerous colours

On Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, got launched in the Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S22 series introduced last year, the South Korean firm has released various official accessories for the flagship smartphones. The protective cases come with distinctive features to protect them from accidental drops and are available in multiple colour options. The new Galaxy S23 series smartphones users can purchase the cases separately, per the company.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases



Samsung didn't reveal the pricing details for the latest Galaxy S23 series cases. At present, Samsung has launched a Rugged Gadget Case, a Clear Gadget Case, a Silicone Grip Case and a Leather Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series smartphones Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Leather cases are offered for all three phones in black, camel, and green colour options. The silicone grip case is available in black and white with interchangeable straps. The Smart View wallet case enables users to answer and operate music tracks from the transparent window available in black, cream, lavender and green colours.

The Rugged Gadget Case has a rubberized built with grooved edges for better hold and is available only in black shade. Samsung says that the third-party security firm UL (Underwriters Laboratories) has also approved and certified the mobile case. The Clear case offers a transparent design to show off the original shade of the Galaxy S23 series devices and provides a flip and twist grip, as per Samsung.