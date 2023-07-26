Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch live stream; all that to launch

Samsung's latest version of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be released today, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. IST. At the previous Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming event will mark the debut of new generation Samsung foldable devices. Also, Samsung is expected to introduce new tablets under the Galaxy Tab S series and Galaxy Watch 6 series. All the devices are also expected to launch in India but probably on a later day. If you want to catch up on the live stream, here's what you need to know.



How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

As mentioned, the event will start at 4:30 p.m. IST, and fans can watch the live broadcast for free. It will be available on Samsung's official YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom India website. This is the first global launch that Samsung has hosted from its home country of South Korea.

What to Expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung is expected to introduce many devices. First, Samsung has confirmed the launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone. It will debut alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition, Samsung may launch three new tablets: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Regular tablets may offer Wi-Fi and LTE-only variants. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6 series could have two main variants: Galaxy Watch 6 with a sporty look and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for office-goers.

What will the specifications be?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to see the most significant changes. The foldable phone may have a larger screen, similar to the large external display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Samsung can also use a new hinge design to reduce the gap between two screens (when folded). This can also help reduce screen crease when unfolded. A similar hinge design may be adopted on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Besides that, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Other features may include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and faster memory. For better backup, Samsung may consider adding a larger battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Not much is expected to change in terms of battery speed, though.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also include a 200-megapixel camera that Samsung already uses on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. An ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens will likely accompany the primary camera. There could be some adjustments on the software side, thanks to Samsung's close work with Google and Microsoft. Moving on to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, all the tablets are expected to be similar, with different screen sizes. The tablets are likely to feature a new Qualcomm or MediaTek chipset. Samsung may also focus on affordability following OnePlus' entry into the space. All tablets will gain SPen and keyboard support.