Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022: What to Expect

It is widely rumored that Samsung will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the new phone in the Samsung Galaxy Note series this year, something that the company's president has also hinted at. The use of the words "noteworthy S series" and "the next evolution of the Galaxy" denote the same thing. The company also shared a short video on YouTube, suggesting that the brand has plans to offer a mix of the Galaxy S and Note series, which could be had with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.



"At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," he wrote.

"We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn't release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals are putting ink to paper. And we haven't forgotten about these experiences you love," he added.

Like last year, we expect Samsung to launch three smartphones including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The top-end Ultra model is said to come with a different design. It may resemble Samsung's Galaxy Note phablets and also include an S-Pen slot. If previous rumors and leaks are true, this one will also have a curved screen, similar to the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a large 6.81-inch screen. We also got to see a 5,000mAh battery and a 108-megapixel quad camera setup. It is said to include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 10-megapixel 10x telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

All three Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in some countries. In India, the brand could launch the devices with its new Exynos 2200 SoC, with AMD graphics.

The Galaxy S22 and its Plus version are also expected to get some camera improvements like a beefier main camera and better optical zoom. Both phones are expected to retain the previous design and offer a 50MP GN5 main camera on the back. The standard model is said to have a 6.01-inch display, while the Plus is speculated to feature a 6.55-inch panel.

Tipster Roland Quandt recently suggested that the company might finally offer faster-charging speed with its 2022 flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model is expected to come with support for 45W charging. However, you may need to purchase the charging brick separately as Samsung does not include a charger in the box for its flagship phones. Additionally, the other two models are said to come with just 25W fast charging, similar to previous versions.

Along with the Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is also expected to debut at the upcoming Unpacked 2022 event. While not much is known about its specifications, the tablet is expected to pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The company could present three models. The standard version may arrive with an 11.6-inch screen, the Plus model can go up to 12 inches. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could bring a massive 14.6-inch screen.