Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs Rs 5 lakhs in India; find pre-order details

Samsung has just released pre-order details for its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Besides, the South Korean tech firm has also disclosed the price of the product. You can get the device for ₹ 1,49,999, which is lesser than the cost of its predecessor when it launched in India. If you are interested, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be pre-ordered starting from September 14 at noon IST on Samsung.com and in all retail stores.

The foldable phone is available in two colours Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze and will also be available with some pre-order offers. This includes EMI free for 12 months on Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, YouTube Premium free for four months, and Microsoft Office 365 available at a 22% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Specifications

Released earlier this month, the Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels for the main display. The secondary display has a 6.2-inch HD + Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels. An octa-core processor powers the smartphone that is manufactured using a 7nm process. This processor is combined with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space. The smartphone runs on Android 10.

On the camera front, you get a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the deck, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with super speed dual pixel auto. -focus and OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

It has a dual 4500mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast charging technology.