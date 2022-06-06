'Samsung Home' is Back on Amazon & Flipkart; Avail Exciting Offers on Every Purchase

Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, brings back its unique consumer loyalty program 'Samsung Home', in association with Amazon and Flipkart. This program has been designed to reward Samsung loyalists by offering them affordability benefits and acknowledging their preference for Samsung products.

Under the 'Samsung Home' program, consumers buying any Samsung Galaxy or consumer durable product can avail 5% off up to INR 2,500 while buying second and subsequent Samsung products till 30th September 2022. This offer on second and subsequent purchases can be availed on Samsung televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers.

'Samsung Home' program is available on both Flipkart and Amazon. Consumers who bought any Samsung product on Flipkart on or after April 21st, 2022 can avail this offer. Consumers who bought Samsung products on or after May 18th, 2022 on Amazon can also avail this offer.

"Samsung Home program recognises Samsung brand loyalists across the country and incentivises them for trusting the brand and choosing Samsung products. This program is an opportunity for consumers to renovate their living space as per their taste and upgrade it with premium technology. The program is applicable to a wide array of products and through this, we are confident to address the evolving needs and demands of our customers," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

How to avail the 'Samsung Home' loyalty program-

- The first Samsung product purchase should be made before August 15, 2022, on Flipkart and Amazon

- Post the first purchase, Samsung Home program gets activated automatically

- Consumers can plan their second and subsequent purchase of Samsung's latest Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, or Dishwashers till September 30, 2022, on Flipkart and Amazon

- To avail this benefit, there should be a gap of 14 days between the first and second purchases, and no gap is required between the second and third purchases on Flipkart. Consumers can avail this offer on second and third purchase on Flipkart.

- For Amazon, there should be a gap of minimum 10 days between every purchase and consumers can avail this offer on all subsequent purchases of eligible Samsung products on Amazon within the offer period

- In the second and subsequent purchase, a maximum of two units per category can be purchased by the customers under this offer



