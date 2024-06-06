Samsung India Unveils 2024 Lineup of Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors With AI Powered Features

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, today unveiled its 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitors and ViewFinity monitors with features that unlock next-level experiences and new AI capabilities1 for consumers. The Odyssey OLED G6, and the Smart Monitor lineup heightens joy with more enhanced entertainment features, while the Smart Monitor M8 powered by AI and the ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

“Through the introduction of our 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Viewfinity and Smart Monitors, we want to unlock better experiences for consumers. Powered by groundbreaking AI Technologies and multi-device experience, the Odyssey OLED gaming monitor and Smart Monitors respectively will redefine visual excellence and creativity. Equipped with the OLED Safeguard+, the world’s first proprietary burn-in protection technology, the OLED gaming monitor prevents image burning by applying a pulsating heat pipe”, said Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Odyssey OLED Series: Visual Excellence With New Burn-In Prevention Features

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor, supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time make it easy for gamers to keep up with fast-moving gameplay.

The new Odyssey OLED model features Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a new proprietary burn-in protection technology. This technology is the first in the world to prevent burn-in by applying a pulsating heat pipe to the monitor. Additionally, the Dynamic Cooling System evaporates and condenses a coolant to diffuse heat five times more effectively than the older graphite sheet method, which prevents burn-in by reducing temperature at the core. The monitor also detects static images like logos and taskbars, automatically reducing their brightness to provide another means of burn-in prevention2.

The Odyssey OLED G6 delivers unmatched OLED picture quality with a brightness of 250 nits (Typ.), while FreeSync Premium Pro keeps the GPU and display panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and screen tearing.

Samsung’s new OLED Glare Free technology3 also preserves colour accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness to ensure an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight. The OLED-optimized, low-reflection coating overcomes the trade-off between gloss and reflection thanks to a new, specialized hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern.

The monitor features a super slim metal design that gives it a distinct identity, while Core Lighting+ enhances entertainment and gaming experiences with ambient lighting that synchronizes with the screen. The ergonomic stand also makes long sessions more comfortable with adjustable height, plus tilt and swivel support.

The new Odyssey OLED monitor is the next entry to expand Samsung’s OLED monitor market leadership. The OLED monitor unveiling comes after Samsung achieved the top position in global sales in the OLED monitor market within only one year of launching the first OLED model4. This achievement underscores Samsung’s rapid ascent in the competitive landscape of OLED monitors while reinforcing its commitment to diversifying its gaming monitor lineup with models that leverage the company’s proprietary OLED technology.

Smart Monitor M8: AI Processing for Crystal Clear Video and Audio

The updated Smart Monitor lineup brings together a complete multi-device experience into one hub for smarter entertainment and greater productivity. The upgraded 2024 models include the M8 (M80D model), M7 (M70D model) and the M5 (M50D model).

The upgraded 32” 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8 introduces new features powered by AI with the NQM AI processor, taking entertainment experiences to the next level. The AI upscaling brings lower resolution content up to nearly 4K5, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro uses AI to analyze background noise in the user’s environment to optimize dialogue in the user’s content6. The 360 Audio Mode7 is available on the M8, which pairs with Galaxy Buds to create an immersive sound environment. The built-in SlimFit Camera also makes it easy to conduct video calls through mobile applications with Samsung Dex8

These new features enhance the already impressive Smart Monitor functionality. Smart TV apps and Samsung TV Plus9 provide instant access to a wide range of streaming services and live content, without needing to boot up a PC or connect to other devices10.

The M7 is available in 32” and 43” with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a brightness of 300 nits (Typ.) and a gray to gray (GtG) response time of 4ms. The M5 is available in 27” and 32”, with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), a brightness of 250 nits (Typ.) and a GtG response time of 4ms.

ViewFinity Series: Maximizing Creativity and Ease of Use

Optimized for creators and professionals and built with responsible practices, the latest ViewFinity lineup includes the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD and S80D models), ViewFinity S7 (S70D model) and the ViewFinity S6 (S60UD and S60D models).

The updated 2024 ViewFinity monitors11 help recycling efforts as they are made with a minimum of 10% recycled plastic and without any chemical sprays on the plastic components12. The packaging also uses glue instead of staples for easier disassembly.

The Easy Setup Stand is put together with one quick click, requiring no tools or screws, making it fast and easy to set up and enjoy the ViewFinity’s vibrant display. Every 2024 ViewFinity monitor supports HDR10 and the display of 1 billion colours, ensuring accurate colour representation, while also integrating TÜV-Rheinland-certified Intelligent Eye Care features to alleviate eyestrain during prolonged work periods.

The ViewFinity S8 offers 27” and 32” screen options, each with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 350 nits (Typ.). They also feature a USB hub for easy connectivity and a height-adjustable stand. The S80UD model includes a new KVM switch for easy connection and switching between two different input devices, as well as a USB-C port that allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power.

The ViewFinity S7 is available in 27” and 32” options, each with UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a brightness of 350 nits (Typ.) and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The ViewFinity S6 is available in 24”, 27” and 32” options, each with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a refresh rate of 100Hz and a brightness of 350 nits (Typ.), including a USB hub and height-adjustable stand. The S60UD model also includes a built-in KVM switch and a USB-C port (up to 90W charging).

Price and Availability

· The Odyssey OLED G6 in Black colour will be available starting INR 92399

· The Smart Monitor series will be available at a starting price of INR 15399

· The Viewfinity range of monitors will be available at a starting price of INR 21449

All the monitors will be available on Samsung e-store starting June 5, 2024.

Customers can buy the monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart and all leading retail stores. For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/in/monitors/gaming/

Offers

The Odyssey OLED G6 and Smart Monitor series will be available at a no-cost EMI with an instant cart discount of up to INR 2750 when purchased from Samsung e-store between June 5 and June 11. On purchase of the Smart Monitor M8 from Samsung e-store, consumers will get an assured Samsung Sound Bar and with OLED G6, consumers will get an assured Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

On Amazon and Flipkart there is discount of up to INR 11100 on these models.

Product Specifications

Product Aspects Model G60SD Display Screen Size 27” Panel Type OLED Brightness (Typ.) 250 cd/m2 Refresh Rate 360Hz Resolution 2560x1440 Glare Type OLED Glare Free Response Time GtG 0.03 ms Interface Interface 2 HDMI (2.1), 1 DP (1.4) 3 USB 3.0 (1 Up, 2 Down) Features Smart - Built-in Speaker - Sync Tech AMD Free Sync Premium Pro Burn-in Protection Yes (Samsung OLED Safeguard+) Design Stand Type HAS/Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/VESA

Smart Monitor Series Product Aspects Model M80D M70D M50D Display Screen Size 32" 43", 32" 32", 27" Panel Type VA, Flat VA, Flat VA, Flat Brightness (Typ.) 400 cd/m2 300 cd/m2 250 cd/m2 Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz Contrast Ratio 3000:1 (Typ.) 32": 3000:1 (Typ.)43": 5000:1 (Typ.) 3000:1 (Typ.) Resolution 3840x2160 3840x2160 1920x1080 Response Time 4ms (GtG) 4ms (GtG) 4ms (GtG) HDR Yes (HDR 10+) Yes (HDR 10) Yes (HDR 10) AI Technology 4K Upscaling Yes - - Active Voice Amplifier Pro Yes - - Smart VOD (Netflix, Youtube etc.) Yes Yes Yes Gaming Hub Yes Yes Yes IoT Hub Yes (Built-in) Yes (Dongle Support) Yes (Dongle Support) Voice Assistant Yes (Far Field Voice) Yes (Far Field Voice) - Workspace Yes Yes Yes Multiview 2 Screens (Full Screen) 2 Screens 2 Screens MDE Feature Multicontrol Yes Yes Yes 360 Audio Mode Yes - - Workout Tracker Yes Yes Yes Interface Mouse & Keyboard Control(With ESB) Yes Yes - Interface 1 HDMI (2.0), 2 USB-A,1 USB-C (65W) 2 HDMI (2.0), 3 USB-A,1 USB-C (65W) 2 HDMI (1.4),2 USB-A Camera In-Box(Slim Fit Camera) Compatible Compatible Speaker 5Wx2 43": 10Wx232": 5Wx2 5Wx2 Eye Care Adaptive Picture Yes Yes Yes Eye Saver Mode/Flicker Free Yes Yes Yes Design Icon Slim Design Yes - - Colour Warm White Black/White Black/White Stand HAS, Pivot, Tilt Simple Simple