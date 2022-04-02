Samsung launches Galaxy A73; a competitor to iPhone SE 3

Samsung launches another iPhone SE 3 rival in the form of the Galaxy A73! The smartphone was announced earlier this week, and Samsung has refrained from disclosing pricing. Now the cat is out of the bag and the Galaxy A73 is pretty pricey for a mid-range Android smartphone – it's playing killer flagship territory this year. Consumers can now pre-order the Galaxy A73 and can take advantage of certain introductory prices and offers.

The prices of the Galaxy A73 5G variants are in India against the new iPhone SE and iQOO 9. You will have to pay Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy A73 5G can avail Galaxy Buds Live for Rs. 499; note that they cost Rs. 6,990. Also, as part of the special introductory offer, consumers can avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant cashback via Samsung Finance+, ICICI bank cards or SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications at a glance

The Galaxy A73 5G is essentially a larger version of the Galaxy A53 5G that we saw a few days ago. The phone has a slightly larger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is based on the Snapdragon 778G chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to the cameras, the Galaxy A73 5G has a quad-camera setup on the back. There's a 108MP OIS-assisted main camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth camera. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports wired charging up to 25W. Samsung offers it with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and promises up to four years of Android OS updates.

In addition, the Galaxy A73 5G comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the screen. The phone is available in the colours black, white, peach and blue.