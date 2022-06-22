Samsung Launches Galaxy F13; Offers FD+ Display and Segment-First Auto Data Switching

Samsung , India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy F13 . The latest addition to the popular Galaxy F series offers unprecedented style and experience to the aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers while delivering the best of everything.



"Continuing the Samsung legacy of bringing meaningful innovations, we are pleased to launch the all-new Galaxy F13 - the perfect partner for uninterrupted entertainment. This stylish device has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Gen MZ. Galaxy F13 features a Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, a massive 6000mAh battery, and segment-first Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Binge Anytime

Galaxy F13 has minimised bezels for maximised viewing with a 16.62cm FHD+ display. The large screen offers crisp and clear content to Gen MZ and binge-watchers who want to enjoy a cinematic experience on the edge-to-edge screen.

Power-up Anytime

Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery (with 15W adaptive fast charging) that lasts through the day and lets users binge-watch shows, listen to podcasts or play games on the go. For optimized performance, Galaxy F13 supports adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

Connect Anytime

Galaxy F13 features the innovative Auto Data Switching feature for seamless connectivity. The segment-first feature helps users stay connected with their loved ones even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area through the data of the secondary SIM. Galaxy F13 also provides upgraded privacy and security to users by checking the apps and access permitted.

Multitask Anytime

Galaxy F13 comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature that ensures enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation, and uninterrupted gaming. It is powered by the Octa-core Exynos 850 processor. With additional memory card support, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Trend Anytime

Galaxy F13 sports a 50MP triple rear camera to capture the finest details of your life. The ultra-wide camera helps capture shots with a 123-degree field of view. The depth camera helps shoot stunning portrait shots with Galaxy F13. To up your selfie game, Galaxy F13 features an 8MP front camera.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Available in Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green colours, Galaxy F13 will be available starting June 29, 2022, on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores. Galaxy F13 is priced at INR 11999 for the 4GB+64 GB variant and INR 12999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. Additionally, consumers using ICICI Bank cards can avail INR 1000 instant bank discount.

Samsung Galaxy F 13 Specifications





Details Dimensions 165.4 X 76.9 X 9.3 mm, 207g Processor Exynos 850 Display Size 6.6" | 167.2mm Display Type 1080 x 2408 (FHD+) Display Brightness 480nits Display Refresh Rate 60Hz Camera 50MP Main 5MP UW 2MP Depth 8MP Front Expandable memory support 1TB Battery 6000mAh



