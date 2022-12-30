Samsung may bring more colourful budget phones in 2023

A new group of leaked renders shows off an upcoming Samsung device in a range of bold colours. The leak comes from The Tech Outlook (spotted by XDA-Developers) and features the Galaxy A34 with healthy mid-range specs: a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED main camera, 48-megapixel, and an Exynos chipset. But what excites me are the colour options: Lime! Purple! pearly! If these renderings are accurate, we may see a more colourful outlook for budget phones in 2023.



At some point in recent history, phone producers decided that people in the US, specifically those on a budget, only wanted black phones. A quick look at Samsung's current A-series options shows most models in one colour: black. Or awesome black, which seems to be just black with a silly name. If you check the S22 series or a Z Flip 4, you find many more colour options, like burgundy, purple, and whatever combination you can cook up for the foldable. It's not cheap; colourful phones don't exist; they're just not offered in the US. Samsung India includes colours like copper, mint, and peach in its budget range. OnePlus offers mid-range Nord phones in the UK in vibrant Bahama Blue and Jade Mist. In the US, they get black, black and black, with a dark blue quantum, as a gift.



Even if they are the real deal, these colourful Samsung A34 options probably won't make it to the US stores. They get sold in other markets where the colours of the phones are appreciated. We don't think it has to be this way: it's not asking the moon to have only one fun colour besides black. In any case, We'll have some hope for more colourful phones at various price options in 2023.