Samsung Presents One UI 6.1 Update and AI Features for Galaxy S and Z Series: Details

Samsung has kicked off the distribution of its latest One UI 6.1 update for flagship Galaxy smartphones from 2021 and 2022 in South Korea. This update, built on Android 14, introduces many enhancements and AI capabilities to devices like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, and earlier iterations of Galaxy foldable phones.



Key Features of One UI 6.1 Update:

Wider Rollout and Enhanced Features:

The One UI 6.1 update is rolling out to eligible devices in South Korea, with global availability expected shortly. Samsung's flagship S series and Z series phones from 2021 and 2022 are among the devices receiving this update, bringing access to Galaxy AI features.

Feature Enhancements:

Reports from Samsung community forums suggest that the update brings various enhancements tailored to different device models. While newer models like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive AI-generated wallpapers and generative AI-powered editing tools, older devices such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may receive specific features like the Circle to Search functionality.

Manual Update Procedure:

In South Korea, users can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and Install on their devices. Due to the substantial size of the update, approximately 3GB, it's advisable to perform the update while connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Timeline and Expectations:

Initially announced alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January, the One UI 6.1 update has been progressively rolled out to newer devices like the Galaxy S23 family and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Further expansion of the update to older devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S8 series, is anticipated soon.

With the introduction of the One UI 6.1 update, Samsung continues to elevate the user experience for its flagship Galaxy smartphones, offering users access to new features and refinements. As the rollout extends to more regions and devices, Samsung users can anticipate enjoying the benefits of these enhancements in the coming weeks.