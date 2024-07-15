Scam Alert! Jio Offering Free 3-month Recharge amid Wedding Celebration is Fake

A fake message is making the rounds on WhatsApp, falsely asserting that Reliance Jio is providing a complimentary 3-month recharge to its users to celebrate Anant Ambani's wedding. The message, written in Hindi, instructs users to click on a link to claim this supposed offer, but it's entirely fraudulent. A few news agencies contacted Reliance Jio to verify this message's legitimacy. The telecom giant confirmed that no such offer exists and urged users to disregard these messages, warning they could lead to financial loss.



The fake message states: "On the occasion of Anant Ambani's marriage on 12th July, Mukesh Ambani is giving 3 months free recharge of Rs 799 to everyone in India. So now recharge your number by clicking on the blue link below." This message directs users to an unknown site named MahaCashback.

Reliance Jio emphasized that users should only recharge their numbers through official channels such as the MyJio app or trusted online payment apps like Google Pay. Several warning signs indicate this message is a scam, including the prompt to "click on the blue link" and using an unofficial site for the recharge. Additionally, if Reliance Jio were offering such a significant promotion, it would be widely covered in the media. Users can protect themselves from potential scams by sticking to official transaction channels.