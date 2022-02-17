Shah Rukh Khan to be the ambassador of multi-gaming platform A23

Head Digital Works, an online skill game company, announced today that it has hired Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan as the face for its online multi-game platform - A23. Khan will appear in A23's 'Chalo Saath Khele' campaign which would promote responsible gambling habits. He will also showcase various games of skill such as rummy, fantasy sports, carom, and billiards, with more to come.



Welcoming Shah Rukh Khan as A23's brand ambassador, Deepak Gullapalli, Founder and CEO of Head Digital Works, said, "It is a privilege to have the nation's biggest superstar to be associated with A23. We truly believe that Shah Rukh Khan represents what our platform stands for both in terms of our brand and our players ― self-made champions who display a high degree of professionalism and skill in their game. As a global superstar, who has always connected well with all segments of the audience and society, we believe that Shah Rukh will help elevate our brand and win the hearts of millions of Indians who relate to using their skills to win. The Chalo Saath Khele campaign brings to life the narrative of various types of gamers on A23 through the magic of Shah Rukh Khan that promises to enthral fans of King Khan and make A23 a household name in India."



As part of this campaign, A23 aims to position itself in the industry to share the message of responsible gaming and safe online gaming practices for users of all online gaming platforms.



"I am delighted to represent a pioneering brand like A23 and also be a part of India's first of its kind online gaming campaign that pro-actively initiates the messaging of responsible gaming. A23 has always aimed at providing a premium but inclusive platform for skill gaming enthusiasts. Just like any other form of entertainment, I would urge all online gamers to indulge at their leisure, but responsibly," commented Shah Rukh Khan on his association with A23.



Recently A23 has built a multi-game platform and combined its existing online rummy platform of over 30 million users using state-of-the-art software built on a custom architecture. Furthermore, it aims to provide its users with a skill-based gaming platform that can be enjoyed solely as a means of entertainment.