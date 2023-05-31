Shri Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist has been appointed as Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO.

Secunderabad: Consequent upon the superannuation of Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, DS & Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems (DG, MSS) on 31st May 2023, Shri Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist and Director, RCI has been appointed as Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO, Hyderabad with effect from 01st June 2023.

Shri U Raja Babu is a graduate of mechanical engineering from Andhra University, obtained his Master’s from IIT Kharagpur and MBA from JNTU. He started his career with the Air Force in 1988 and joined DRDO in 1995.

During his 35 years of professional aerospace career, he worked on aircraft, helicopters and the development of many missile systems. As Programme Director, AD at RCI, he provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defence system capabilities. Under his leadership, "Mission Shakti," India's first Anti Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) has been successfully demonstrated.

As Director RCI, he worked on the development of many critical technologies and mission mode projects, development of advanced missile avionics for all tactical, ATGMs, strategic, cruise missiles and weapon systems for armed forces.

Shri U Raja Babu’s ingenious efforts and contributions to defence applications brought him many recognitions. He was conferred with Path-breaking Research & outstanding technology development award for successfully leading the demonstration of Mission Shakti. Other prestigious awards conferred on Shri U. Raja Babu are the Agni Award for excellence in self-reliance, DRDO Scientist of the Year and the Vigyan Pratibha Samman Award.

He is a fellow Institution of Engineers (IE) and life member of many professional societies.



