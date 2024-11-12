  • Menu
Signal Adds Call Links and Emoji Reactions, Rivals Zoom and Meet

Signal now offers call links, emoji reactions, and call history tracking, making it a stronger alternative for group calls and meetings.

Signal has rolled out new features, making it more competitive with popular video platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. A standout addition is the ability to share a link to a call, allowing users to initiate calls beyond just Signal groups.

This link-sharing feature is especially useful for connecting quickly with friends, family, or coworkers—inside or outside the app—and even allows links to be reused for recurring meetings. On top of this, Signal calls now support a “raise hand” option, letting participants signal they have something to say and emoji reactions to quickly share feelings during a call.

To further streamline calls, Signal has introduced a dedicated tab for easy access to call history so users can view past calls without hassle. These updates are available on the latest version of Signal for Android, iOS, and desktop, enhancing the app’s usability and making it a more attractive choice for group calls and meetings.

