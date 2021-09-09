Smoke detector Activated At International Space Station In Response To reports Of Burning Smell

In the initial hours of Thursday, fire and smoke alarms went off on the Russian part of the International Space Station, and the crew confirmed witnessing smoke and smelling burnt plastic.



According to Russia's space agency Roscosmos, the event unfolded as the station's batteries were being replenished in the Russian-built Zvezda module.

As per Roscosmos, the crew engaged air filters and proceeded to their "night resting" that once air quality had restored to normal. when the air quality had returned to normal The crew will go forward with their planned spacewalk on Thursday.

It is the recent setback for the floating laboratory, that is believed to be at the close and in the nearing the end of its useful life. Officials have stated that cracks have been discovered in the space station's body, and that it is experiencing an increasing number of problems.