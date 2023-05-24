Snapchat crosses 200 million 1 monthly active users in India

Snap Inc. announced a milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India, one of the company’s leading global growth markets. Snap continues to invest in India through a localised platform experience, local content initiatives and alliances, and a devoted focus on regional creators via Spotlight and Stories, helping Snap reach this significant milestone.



Ensuring relevance to local users has remained critical for Snapchat in India, with now more than 120 Million 2 Indian Snapchatters watching content across Stories and Spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app. Spotlight, Snapchat’s user-generated entertainment platform, continues significant growth, with time spent in India on Spotlight more than tripling 3. This strong engagement is empowering a new generation of creators to build audiences via Snapchat while making their passion for content creation monetizable and accessible.



Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap Inc.“I am thrilled to have joined Snap at a time when the momentum among our Indian community has never been stronger. We see incredible potential for partners, creators, and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future. Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences, and this will continue to be our focus going forward.”



Snapchat fosters fast, fun communication with friends and family, and now Snapchatters in India will have access to My AI, a new, experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat. My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a trip for a long weekend or even suggest a recipe for dinner. Snapchatters can also customise My AI with their own unique name and select a Wallpaper for their Chats.

As the Snapchat community continues to flourish in India, Snap is establishing its team and developing its operations with hires across various roles to better serve the Indian Snapchatter community.

At its core, Snapchat is a visual messaging app centred around the camera that empowers people to express themselves and enhances relationships with friends and family. Snap’s commitment to democratising the use and creation of Augmented Reality (AR) has resonated with Indian Snapchatters, who often utilise Snapchat AR to celebrate cultural moments. In India, Snapchatters play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times 4 every month, and over 85% of Snapchatters use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in India 5.

Snapchat’s large, unique audience, brand-safe environment, and innovative advertising solutions have made it a valuable partner for brands and partners alike. Indians have embraced AR technology and are enjoying a new world of shopping while brands are effectively harnessing tech to deliver creative storytelling.