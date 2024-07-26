Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Qualcomm has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated annual Snapdragon Summit, which will occur from October 21 to October 23 in Maui, Hawaii. This three-day event will likely be the stage for the unveiling of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. While the company has yet to disclose many details about the upcoming chipset, leaks and rumours have begun to surface, hinting at what to expect.

According to a recent leak from an X user, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's internal testing reveals that its GPU performance is comparable to that of the Dimensity 9300 SoC but with half the power consumption. This suggests that devices equipped with this chipset may benefit from cooler operation and longer battery life, a significant advantage in the competitive smartphone market.

This is the first ever benchmark for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4! pic.twitter.com/a67YWtvDdP — sun.dtsi (@negativeonehero) January 28, 2024

However, the same source indicates that the CPU improvements in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may be minimal. "Looking at the internal testing data of 8G4, the CPU efficiency improvement is in the single digit percentage, but the GPU improvement is huge, D9300 peak at half the power is possible. If you care about CPU performance, please skip this generation and wait for 8G5," the post reads.



Looking at the internal testing data of 8G4, the CPU efficiency improvement is in the single digit percentage, but the GPU improvement is huge, D9300 peak at half the power is possible. If you care about CPU performance, please skip this generation and wait for 8G5. pic.twitter.com/6Le8FlN0M9 — sun.dtsi (@negativeonehero) July 21, 2024

Further reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature Qualcomm's self-developed Oryon CPU, first introduced at the Snapdragon Summit in 2022. This new CPU is expected to enhance gaming performance and support LPDDR6 RAM, alongside an upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Notably, the chipset's prime core is rumoured to clock at 4.2 GHz, a substantial increase from the 3.4 GHz peak clock speed found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.



In addition to these technical specifications, it is speculated that Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. According to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, Xiaomi will have "exclusive first launch rights" for the new chipset, with the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro expected to be the debut devices featuring this advanced mobile platform.

Xiaomi still has the exclusive first launch rights for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4



Followed by both OnePlus & iQOO



Lineup includes Xiaomi 15 / 15 Pro, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 23, 2024

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is anticipated to be built using TSMC's 3nm fabrication process, incorporating a custom Oryon CPU and Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system. As excitement builds, tech enthusiasts and industry watchers are eager to see how this new chipset will set the standard for next-generation mobile devices.