Sony Hints at Upgraded PS5 with September 2024 Launch Window

Sony is rumoured to launch the PS5 Pro in September 2024, as per recent reports. Although Sony has not officially confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro, leaks and speculations about the potential successor to the PlayStation 5 have been circulating online for some time.



According to information shared on the ResetEra forums, the rumoured PS5 Pro is expected to feature a new GPU named Viola, manufactured using TSMC's 4NP process node, with a targeted frequency of 2GHz. The architecture is said to be AMD RDNA3, boasting 30WGPs when fully enabled, though retail units may have 28WGPs. The CPU is speculated to continue using AMD Zen 2 architecture with a peak frequency of 4.4GHz. The console is anticipated to emphasize three main technologies: fast storage, accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling, supported by 16GB DDR6 memory with 576GB/s bandwidth.

The goal for the PS5 Pro, according to the source, is to achieve stable upscaled 4K output with a frame rate exceeding 30 frames per second. The leak suggests a potential launch date in September 2024, two months earlier than the previously rumoured November 2024 release.

When questioned about the leak's accuracy, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming stated that he couldn't comment on other people's leaks. However, he mentioned that Sony internally expects full specifications to be leaked this month due to the distribution of dev kits to third-party studios.

It's essential to note that Sony has not officially acknowledged the PS5 Pro's existence, so any information regarding its release should be treated with caution.

In contrast, Sony has recently confirmed the launch of the PS5 Slim via a blog post. The PS5 Slim addresses the evolving needs of players, featuring a 30% reduction in volume and a lighter design compared to the OG PS5. Changes in design include four cover panels in total (two on each side) and a bulge housing the removable disc drive. There is also a digital version without a disc drive. Additionally, the front side now has two USB Type-C ports, and the horizontal stand is included in the box, while the vertical stand is sold separately.