Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders start today in India

Sony's long-awaited PlayStation 5 will finally be available for pre-order in India today. Sony's latest game console is scheduled to launch in India on February 2. As of today, it can be booked at various online and offline stores.

Pre-orders for the PS5 will launch today at 12 pm. We can also pre-ordered it from Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers. In various markets, Sony has been dealing with limited stocks for the PS5, so if you want to try it, it's best to pre-order at the earliest.

The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition. The digital edition of the PS5 costs ₹ 39,990 but, according to a report by IGN, it will not be available at launch. The statement added that the Dual Sense charging station, HD camera, and Pulse 3D wireless earbuds would also not sell at launch. The other accessories, including the DualSense wireless controller and multimedia remote, will be available for pre-order. The DualSense Wireless Controller is priced at Rs 5,990, and the Media Remote is priced at Rs 2,590.

Sony released the PS5 in November, and the console will be released shortly after in most markets. A considerable delay in launching the PS5 in India and Sony even shortened the release dates shortly after posting them on their official website. There was drama too, with the PS5 trademark allegedly filed by a Delhi resident, which could have been the reason for the delay.

With the launch finally happening and pre-orders live today, it's interesting to see what the PS5 stock situation is in India.