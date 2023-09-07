Soundbars vs Traditional Speakers: Find the Right Audio Solution for Your Home

TVs are no longer the bulky and heavy boxes they used to be. They’ve become slimmer, sleeker, and, of course, smarter. The flipside, though, is that sleeker TVs mean smaller in-built speakers that are not able to offer the best sound quality. To achieve the sound quality that you need for a truly powerful and immersive home theatre experience, you will need to invest in an additional audio solution – with the two most popular options being traditional speaker systems and soundbars.



Varun Poddar shared his views with The Hans India; he says Soundbars and traditional speaker systems both have their pros and cons. He is a visionary entrepreneur with over a decade of experience working with reputable companies before taking on as Founder of GOVO. Under his leadership, GOVO has achieved great success in a short time. With his expertise, the company is revolutionizing the audio industry with innovative products and cutting-edge technology. Varun’s vision is to provide consumers with high-quality audio products that enhance their listening experience and improve their daily lives. He believes in constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to create products that are cost-effective, user-friendly and innovative

A soundbar is a compact audio solution that sits right in front, under, or mounted above your TV. They are typically self-contained, not having to rely on a receiver, which makes them easy to move from one place to another. Traditional home theatre speaker systems, on the other hand, include separate components for increased sound quality. With separate speakers and an amplifier/receiver, they offer superior surround sound effects to a soundbar. Moreover, the setup can be customized for any space – for instance, the speakers can be set up in different corners of a room to provide an improved surround sound experience.

So, which one should you pick to elevate your home theatre experience? Here are a few things to consider while making the choice:

Ease of Setup

When it comes to the ease of setting up the audio solution, soundbars emerge as the clear winner. All you need is a little space under the TV and plug-points to connect the soundbar. Contrast this with traditional speaker systems, which involve multiple components and a lot of wiring that significantly increase the complexity of setting up. The speakers also take up a lot more space, and their placement needs to be managed carefully to gain an optimal audio experience.

Connectivity

Soundbars include multiple connectivity options. Even the most affordable soundbars come with an HDMI port and an HDMI input, which enable you to simultaneously connect multiple devices to the TV. There are also soundbars with optional connections and Bluetooth connectivity.

Traditional speaker systems also include a range of connectivity options – with basic 5.1 setups offering regular Bluetooth and RCA connections, while more sophisticated setups offering more extensive options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ports, optional connections, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Thus, neither traditional speaker systems nor soundbars are lacking in connectivity options, though speaker systems do have more of an edge in this regard.

Sound Output

A soundbar significantly elevates sound output compared to what your TV’s built-in speakers offer. There are soundbar options on the market which can deliver surround-sound audio. More premium soundbars incorporating Dolby Atmos technology that offers a fully immersive audio experience.

While soundbars continue to advance, at present, traditional speaker systems offer superior sound quality. These systems also enable you to experience true surround sound due to the presence of rear speakers. With the speakers placed at a distance from one another, you can hear the sound travelling from one corner of your room to the other, offering a far more cinematic experience

Cost

Last but not least, a key factor that can determine your choice of audio solution would be the amount you are willing to invest. Soundbars tend to be more economical compared to traditional speaker systems, with some excellent options available at relatively lower price points. There are more premium soundbar options available; however, if you have a higher budget, it might be worth investing in a high-quality speaker system.

To sum up

Soundbars and traditional speaker systems are great audio solutions that will go a long way towards offering superior sound for your home theatres. Which of these solutions to opt for will depend on a number of factors. Soundbars would be a better option if you are on a tighter budget and would prefer a simpler set-up. But if your priority is to gain the best possible sound quality, with cost not being a concern, and you are willing to put in the time and effort to set up the system, then it might be a good idea to opt for a traditional speaker system.

That said, soundbars, too, are steadily evolving, increasingly closing the gaps between them and traditional speaker systems. There are new, more sophisticated soundbar options emerging in the market, incorporating features such as 5.1 channels (which can provide a more immersive theatre-like experience), multiple connectivity options (facilitating seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices), and integrated controls (ensuring a frictionless, more user-friendly experience by providing convenient control over pairing and music playback).

While it’s difficult to predict at present if soundbars will achieve parity with traditional speakers in every respect, it’s certainly true that customers, particularly audio enthusiasts, are going to be spoilt for choice!