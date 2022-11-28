Space Calendar December 2022: Events Occurring in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



December 5: The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, jointly developed by NASA and the French space agency CNES, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



December 7: The full moon of December, known as the Cold Moon, arrives at 11:08 p.m. EST (0408 December 8 GMT).



December 13-14: The annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the best meteor showers of the year, peaks overnight.



December 21: Solstice. Today marks the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.



December 21-22: The annual Ursid meteor shower peaks overnight.



December 22: NASA's Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) mission will launch to the moon's south pole on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will use the Nova-C lunar landing platform developed by Intuitive Machines.

December 23: The new moon arrives at 5:16 a.m. EDT (0916 GMT).

