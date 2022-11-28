  • Menu
Space Calendar December 2022: Events Occurring in Space

Highlights

Make yourself aware of the happenings in the space this month, December 2022.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

December 5: The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, jointly developed by NASA and the French space agency CNES, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

December 7: The full moon of December, known as the Cold Moon, arrives at 11:08 p.m. EST (0408 December 8 GMT).

December 13-14: The annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the best meteor showers of the year, peaks overnight.

December 21: Solstice. Today marks the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

December 21-22: The annual Ursid meteor shower peaks overnight.

December 22: NASA's Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) mission will launch to the moon's south pole on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will use the Nova-C lunar landing platform developed by Intuitive Machines.

December 23: The new moon arrives at 5:16 a.m. EDT (0916 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com

