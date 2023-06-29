Space Calendar July 2023: Rocket launches, missions and more

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

July 1: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Euclid mission for the European Space Agency (ESA). Euclid aims to learn more about the parts of the universe we can't see — specifically, dark energy and dark matter. The launch is scheduled for 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. You can watch the launch live on Space.com.

July 3: The full moon of July, known as the Buck Moon, will arrive at 7:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT).

July 4: Arianespace will launch the Syracuse B and Heinrich Hertz communications satellites aboard an Ariane 5 ECA rocket from ELA-3, Kourou, French Guiana. The launch window is between 5:30 p.m.-7:05 p.m. EDT (2130-2332 GMT).

July 7: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch the USSF 52 mission for the U.S. Space Force. It will lift off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

July 14: A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch NASA's Starling mission which consists of four cubesats designed to demonstrate technologies for future 'swarm' satellites. It will also carry Telesat’s LEO 3 demonstration satellite and two 3U satellites for Spire Global. The launch is scheduled for 4:23 p.m. EDT (2023 GMT) from Launch Complex 1, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand.

July 17: The new moon will arrive at 2:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT).