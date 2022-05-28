Space Calendar June 2022: Events Occurring in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

June 3: Russia will use a Soyuz rocket to launch the Progress 81 cargo resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station. It will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5:23 a.m. EDT (0923 GMT).

June 7: SpaceX will launch the Dragon CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT).

June 14: The full moon of June, known as the Strawberry Moon, arrives at 7:52 a.m. EDT (1152 GMT). It will also be the first "supermoon" of the year.

June 18: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch a sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous satellite (SBIRS GEO 6). The satellite will be used for early-warning missile detection and will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

June 21: Solstice. Today marks the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

June 22: Arianespace will use an Ariane 5 rocket to launch the MEASAT 3d and GSAT 24 communications satellites from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Delayed from April. Launch window 5:03–6:43 p.m. EDT (2103–2244 GMT).

June 28: The new moon arrives at 10:52 p.m. EDT (0252 June 29 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com