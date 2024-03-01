Space Calendar March 2024: Rocket Launch Details

There is only one launch scheduled in this month. The launch date is taken from Space.com. and is subject to change.



March: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch the USSF 51 mission for the U.S. Space Force.

ULA was formed in 2006 and has since successfully delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit using the Atlas and Delta families of rockets, according to Boeing. The satellites help perform weather monitoring, Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation and aid in scientific research.

Here are some of ULA's most famous launches:

• The Curiosity rover lifted off for Mars on an Atlas V on Nov. 26, 2011. Curiosity has rolled over the Red Planet's surface since 2012, discovering ample evidence that it was once warm and wet.

• The Juno spacecraft started its journey to Jupiter from an Atlas V on Aug. 5, 2011. The spacecraft is currently in orbit around the gas giant and has given researchers great insights into the planet's weather and interior.

• Other Atlas V space missions include OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer), which successfully sampled asteroid Bennu in October 2020, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the Solar Dynamics Observatory and the Mars InSight lander.

Source: SPACE.com