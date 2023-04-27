Space Calendar May 2023: Happenings in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



May 5: The full moon of May, known as the Flower Moon, will arrive at 1:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT).



May 5: A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur today! Some parts of the lunar eclipse should be visible in South/East Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica.



May 5: The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between Apr. 15 and May 27 each year.



May 17: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft on Axiom Mission 2 to the International Space Station. The commercial mission will include former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in command, and John Shoffner (a racecar driver and airshow pilot), who paid for his seat as the pilot. They will be joined by two Saudi astronauts, Arabia, Ali AlQarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. Axiom 2 will launch from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. You can watch the launch live on Space.com. The launch is scheduled for 7:34 p.m. EDT (2334 GMT.)



May 19: The new moon will arrive at 11:53 a.m. EDT (1653 GMT).



May 22: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Badr 8 communications satellite for Arabsat from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.



May 24: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the 84th Progress cargo delivery ship to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.



Source: SPACE.com