Space Calendar November 2021: Know about Happenings in Space

November 2-3: The annual South Taurid meteor shower peaks overnight. Active from mid-September to mid-November, the Southern Taurids rarely produce more than five visible meteors per hour, but the nearly-new moon should make them easier to spot against a dark sky.

November 4: The new moon arrives at 5:15 p.m. EDT (2115 GMT).

November 4: Uranus is at opposition, meaning it will appear at its biggest and brightest of the year. Shining at magnitude 5.7, the planet will be visible all night long in the constellation Aries. Uranus may be visible to the naked eye from dark locations but is best seen through a telescope or binoculars.

November 7: Daylight Saving Time ends. Turn your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. local time.

November 8: Conjunction of the moon and Venus. The waxing crescent moon will pass about 1 degree to the north of Venus. Look for the pair above the western horizon after sunset. Skywatchers in parts of Eastern Asia will see the moon occult Venus, meaning it will briefly pass in front of the planet, blocking it from sight.

November 10: Conjunction of the moon and Saturn. The waxing crescent moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Saturn in the evening sky.

November 11: Conjunction of the moon and Jupiter. The first-quarter moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Jupiter in the evening sky.

November 11: Rocket Lab will use an Electron rocket to launch two Earth observation satellites for the Seattle-based company BlackSky Global. The mission, nicknamed "Love At First Insight," will lift off from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand, at 11:25 p.m. EST (0425 GMT).

November 11-12: The annual North Taurid meteor shower peaks overnight. The shower, which is active from late October to mid-December, is not expected to produce more than a handful of visible "shooting stars" per hour.

November 16-17: One of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight. The Leonids are expected to produce about 15 meteors per hour on the night of the peak, but the shower is active all month long.

November 18: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) radar surveillance satellite for the Italian space agency. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Florida, at 6:11 p.m. EST (2311 GMT).

November 19: The full moon of November, known as the Full Beaver Moon, occurs at 3:58 a.m. EST (0858 GMT).

November 19: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. The moon will enter Earth's faint outer shadow, known as the penumbra, at 1:02 a.m. EST (0602 GMT). The partial eclipse, when the moon will darken more noticeably, begins at 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 GMT). Maximum eclipse occurs at 4:02 a.m. EST (0902 GMT). The entire event will last about six hours.

November 22: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the STP-3 rideshare mission for the U.S. Space Force. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

November 24: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, at 1:20 a.m. EST (0620 GMT).

November 24: Russia will use a Soyuz rocket to launch a new module to the International Space Station. The Uzlovoy Module, also known as Prichal, will dock with Russia's Nauka science module and will serve as a docking port for Russian vehicles. The mission will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT).

November 27: Rocket Lab will use an Electron rocket to launch two Earth observation satellites for the Seattle-based company BlackSky Global. The mission will lift off from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

November 30: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch two satellites for Europe's Galileo navigation constellation. It will lift off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, at 7:35 p.m. EST (0035 Dec. 1 GMT).



