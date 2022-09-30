Space Calendar October 2022: Events Happening in Space

October 5: NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:25 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT).



October 5: The GAzelle satellite will be launched by a Rocket Lab Electron rocket for General Atomics. The launch is scheduled for 1:04 p.m. EDT (1704 GMT) from Launch Complex 1B, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand.

October 8: The Draconid meteor shower, which is active October 6-10, will peak overnight.

October 9: The full moon of October, known as the Hunter's Moon, arrives at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2055 GMT).

October 20-21: The annual Orionid meteor shower, which is active all month long, peaks overnight.

October 25: The new moon arrives at 6:48 a.m. EDT (1048 GMT).

October 25: A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia.

October 26: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the Progress 82P cargo ship to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

October 31: Boo! It's Halloween, even in space.