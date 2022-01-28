SpaceX, Elon Musk's company plans to launch up to 52 missions in 2022

SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company plans to launch a whopping 52 flights in 2022, a NASA security panel revealed during a meeting yesterday. If successful, it would become the most launches the company has ever made in a single year, with its previous record last year being 31 launches.

The impressive figure came during a virtual meeting of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, or ASAP, which provides guidance to the space agency on how to maintain safety within its largest programs. "NASA and SpaceX will have to be vigilant throughout 2022 so that we don't fall victim to their success," Sandy Magnus, a former NASA astronaut and panel member, said during the meeting. "There is an ambitious manifest of 52 launches for SpaceX over the course of the year. And that's an incredible pace."

SpaceX is a major partner of NASA in human spaceflight. The company is responsible for transporting NASA astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station with its Crew Dragon spacecraft, and SpaceX is presently developing a next-generation rocket system, called Starship, to carry people to the surface of the Moon for NASA's Artemis. Program.

However, SpaceX also has many customers outside of NASA. It periodically launches satellites for other companies, international clients, and the Department of Defense. But a good chunk of SpaceX's launches for the year will be for SpaceX. It is currently in the midst of building a massive satellite constellation called Starlink, which involves launching thousands of spacecraft into low- to medium-Earth orbit to bring broadband Internet access to the entire world. Every two weeks, SpaceX has been launching these satellites in batches of about 50 to 60 vehicles.

Spaceflight schedules are always subject to change, so there is no guarantee that SpaceX will reach the 52 launch figure. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company was striving to reach 48 launches in 2021 but only got to 31. So far this year, SpaceX has already launched three missions.

While meeting the number would be admirable, NASA's ASAP panel also warned of the downsides of having such a crowded manifest. "Both NASA and SpaceX will have to ensure the appropriate attention and priority are focused on NASA missions," Magnus said, "and that the right resources are brought to bear to maintain that pace at a safe measure."



