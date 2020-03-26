 Top
Spotify Announces Music Relief Fund

Covid-19 is making every field to lose its important events. And the music community is no different. All the major events are getting postponed and a few are getting cancelled as well due to this virus.

This made Spotify, the music app to announce a music relief fund. This fund will give financial relief to all the music organizations around the world.

This announcement has been made through the official website. Spotify will build a relief fund of USD 10 million to help the music communities come out from the financial issues.

Spotify also made contributions to various health organizations in order to help Covid-19 patients.

