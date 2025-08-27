Spotify Rolls Out In-App Messaging to Let Users Share Songs and Podcasts Seamlessly

Spotify is taking a big step toward enhancing its social features with the launch of a brand-new messaging option that lets users share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app. The update, available to both free and premium users, introduces one-on-one texting that makes sharing music recommendations smoother and more engaging.

Until now, listeners relied on Blends, Jams, or external apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger to send music links to friends. With the arrival of direct messaging, users can stay on Spotify itself while chatting and exchanging their favourite tracks. According to the company, this new feature is designed to “make it easier for users to share songs within the app” while also bringing “a social element to the platform.”

The process is straightforward. While playing a song, podcast, or audiobook, users can simply hit the Share button on the Now Playing screen. The app will then display a list of friends on Spotify. By selecting a contact and hitting send, the song is shared instantly. The recipient will get a message request, which they can either accept or decline. Once approved, both users can seamlessly continue their conversation via DMs.

For now, Spotify is keeping things personal with only one-on-one messaging—there’s no group chat or broadcast feature. Still, the addition marks a significant change for the platform, which removed a similar messaging function back in 2017 due to low engagement.

In terms of safety, Spotify has emphasized that all conversations will be encrypted following industry standards. Users will also have full control over their experience, with the ability to block other accounts, report harmful or unwanted messages, or even opt out of messaging entirely. The company has confirmed that moderators will review any flagged content in line with its existing policies against illegal or harmful material.

The messaging feature will begin rolling out this week in select regions and will be available to users aged 16 and above.

Naturally, the update raises questions about whether Spotify is trying to evolve into a social networking platform. But the company insists that this move is not about replacing social media. Instead, it’s about deepening user engagement within Spotify itself. Sharing options to third-party platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) will remain unchanged. “Messaging was meant to complement sharing with other apps rather than to replace it entirely,” Spotify clarified.

The launch comes at a time when Spotify has also raised subscription prices in several countries, including India. The Individual Plan has increased from Rs 119 to Rs 139, while the Family Plan saw the steepest rise—from Rs 179 to Rs 229, a hike of nearly 28 percent.

Despite the price bump, the addition of in-app messaging reflects Spotify’s focus on keeping users engaged and encouraging them to spend more time within the platform. By blending music discovery with social interaction, Spotify is positioning itself as more than just a streaming service—it’s aiming to become the go-to hub for both entertainment and conversation.