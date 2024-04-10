Dyson's AR Tool: Spotless Cleaning Made Quick & Precise

Cleaning can be a thankless task. As you head towards the Clean finish line, you may think you can’t go wrong, yet amid navigating chair legs and under furniture, moving between rooms and sidestepping our furry friends, it’s easy to inadvertently miss areas, or repeatedly vacuum the same spot, reducing efficacy and wasting time.

Taking inspiration from the systematic cleaning approach of the Dyson 360 Vis NavTM robotic vacuum cleaner, the Dyson CleanTrace™ helps users to clean more methodically by providing real-time AR visualisations of where they have cleaned and the spots they have missed, removing the guesswork and solving the have-I-cleaned-there-yet quandary.

The Dyson CleanTrace™ brings together a combination of technologies for the most powerful, intelligent and thorough clean. LiDAR technology from a user’s phone allows the Dyson CleanTrace™ to map your room and overlays cleaning pathways using AR, showing you where you have cleaned and what you have missed.. When you’ve finished cleaning, you can scan the room with your phone to identify gaps so you never miss a spot. The existing technology within the Dyson Gen5detect then acoustically senses and counts the dust particles, showing proof of a deep clean.

“We realised that we could all learn a thing or two from the methodical cleaning approach of our robot vacuums. Unlike most humans doing the cleaning, Dyson robots know where they are in the room, where they have been, and where they have yet to go. With the Dyson CleanTrace™, we add this extra layer of cleaning intelligence to the Gen5detect vacuum. It gives you the ability to see where you have and haven’t cleaned, which, combined with our on-board particle sensing technology, gives proof that the floor is truly clean.” Charlie Park - VP of Engineering, Dyson Home

Inefficient cleaners

Dyson engineers are obsessive about engineering ways to improve how we clean. In addition to extensive in-lab testing, our engineers study human behaviours and cleaning habits, as well as frustrations, in the real world. They have spent hundreds of hours observing home cleaning around the world – studying how long each cleaning session lasts, effectiveness of cleaning, different vacuuming angles and patterns, even how many times a user puts down a machine during a session, all of which inform continuous innovation in floorcare technology.

Our research shows that consumers regularly overestimate the amount of time they clean – data shows that around 80% of cleaning sessions last less than 10 minutes, yet people claim they vacuum for an average of 24 minutes per session. Moreover, consumers are haphazard and inefficient – regularly overing the same areas multiple times and missing other spots altogether, demonstrating the need for the Dyson CleanTrace™.

The Dyson CleanTrace™ will be available globally from June 2024. The availability in India will be confirmed later.