Sunita Williams breaks into dance in space

Houston: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance as she entered the International Space Station and received the ‘Bell Rings' welcome along with her colleague Butch Wilmore according to US Naval tradition.

Williams, 58, flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with Wilmore, 61, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). Williams is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore is the commander of the mission. Williams received her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy from the United States Naval Academy in May 1987 and was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998.

