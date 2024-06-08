Live
- Joined NDA unconditionally, will continue in it: Lokesh
- Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Missing of key files in SIT office suspected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- National Lok Adalat today
- GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping
- Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
- Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM
Just In
Sunita Williams breaks into dance in space
Highlights
Houston: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance as she entered the International Space Station and received the ‘Bell Rings' welcome along with her colleague Butch Wilmore according to US Naval tradition.
Williams, 58, flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with Wilmore, 61, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). Williams is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore is the commander of the mission. Williams received her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy from the United States Naval Academy in May 1987 and was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998.
