TAGG launches Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with the biggest display

TAGG is one of India's most promising Lifestyle Electronics Brand. After the launch of extremely popular products like the Verve Neo Smartwatch, the company is releasing 'Verve Connect', a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a 1.7" display for INR 2,799, and the watch is available from tomorrow on Flipkart.





The company has also hinted that they'll be launching another smartwatch with the biggest display but haven't revealed much yet. They are committed to offering the best value in both the categories of biggest display and Bluetooth calling respectively.



The Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Verve Connect is packed with numerous features, with calling as the biggest upgrade. This upgrade is proudly promoted by the company, as it is going to be an ultimate portable calling solution on the wrist at the best possible value. The watch offers a smooth 60hz High Screen Refresh Rate. The watch has an additional memory to specifically store around 100 contacts. The user can easily swap from watch calling to phone calling and vice-versa.





BIG Display for people with BIG Vision.#𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐓𝐨𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨 to the all new 𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐆 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭.



The watch has an RTL8762C chipset, with 128MB of Flash Memory. The watch also offers a 280 PPI resolution display. The Heart Rate and Spo2 Sensors are now upgraded and are now even more precise. The smartwatch also has a 2.5mm AAC driver. With an IP68 rating, it is a perfect smartwatch waterproof solution.





The watch is also oriented toward Female Health, like its predecessors. It comes with female tracking in-built. With a 1.7-inch IPS, LCD screen, and 3-axis gravity Accelerometer, the smartwatch additionally offers Bluetooth 5.0 for smoother and better connectivity. The watch features 150+ watch faces and multiple strap options for customization. It also features 24 sports modes and an activity tracker. The watch also offers a Mobile In-App GPS. With a 2 hours full charge, the usage time of the smartwatch goes upto 5-6 days.



