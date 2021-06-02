Tata Sky Launches Tata Sky Binge app for Android and iOS

Tata Sky has launched its OTT platform "Tata Sky Binge" on smartphones. Tata Sky Binge comes with access to OTT apps including Disney + Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, and CuriosityStream. The mobile app on mobile devices was launched with two subscription plans priced at ₹ 149 and ₹ 299. Tata Sky also offers new users a 7-day trial of the service.



The Tata Sky Binge app is available on Android and iOS and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store, respectively. Coming to the two new subscription plans, these are monthly plans that give users access to premium OTT apps and more. The former is priced at ₹ 149 and is for mobile devices only. The subscription plan offers access to 7 premium apps, including ZEE5, Sony LIV, Voot Select, and Eros Now. It also supports up to three smartphones.



The ₹ 299 monthly plan is not limited to mobile devices as it supports a TV screen via the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It also supports up to three mobile displays. This Tata Sky Binge plan also gives users access to 10 premium OTT apps that include Sunnxt but are only available on TV. In addition, Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on the big screen with an additional Prime subscription.



Tata Sky launched its Binge service first through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. Then it launched the Tata Sky Binge + Android smart set-top box. Tata Sky subscribers who have a Tata Sky Binge subscription on the Fire TV Stick or set-top box can log in with their registered subscriber ID or mobile phone number.





