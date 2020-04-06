TCL Company Unveils Its First Smartphone Series 'TCL 10'

After many ups and downs in the tech world, finally, a few launches are happening. Amidst the Corona fever, TCL company has launched its 2 amazing products and made the day for all the gadget lovers.

After unveiling the heart rate monitoring earphones, now this company has unveiled its first-ever smartphone series. Guess what??? These smartphonesare made with 5G support and fall under a premium yet affordable range of Android devices.

Titled as TCL 10 series, these mobiles hold all the trending features and are stealing the hearts of gadget gurus. The series unveils TCL 10, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L mobiles.

We Hans India have listed down the features of this TCL 10 Series smartphones… Have a look!

Features Of TCL 10 Mobile:

♦ 5G support

♦ 6.53-inch FHD+ display

♦ Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC

♦ Main camera: 64 MP with 118-degree wide-angle

♦ Low light video capture capability

♦ Price: 399 Euros or USD 431

Features Of TCL 10 PRO Mobile:

Everything is the same except 6.47-inches screen and under-display fingerprint sensor. Its price is USD 449.

Features Of TCL 10L Mobile:

Except for6 GB RAM, Qualcomm 665 SoC and 6.53-inch display, all other features are similar to other mobiles of this series. This mobile can be purchased @USD 249.

These mobiles are affordable and hold many trending features too. So, TCL has hit the right bull and challenges its competitors with these high-end smartphones.