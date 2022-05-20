TCL TV Upgrade Days: Make your home smart with Premium 4K, QLED and Mini LED TVs
- The super exciting offers from TCL TV Upgrade Days will be available from May 19th to 24th on e-commerce giant Amazon.
TCL, a Global number 1 Android smart tv brand, 2021 and a leading consumer electronics company, has announced the dates for the highly awaited TCL TV Upgrade Days. The sale will be live on e-commerce giant Amazon from May 19 to May 24. During the sale, flagship models from TCL like the Premium 4K, QLED & Mini LED TVs will be available at the best price. Customers can also avail upto 10% off on Citibank cards & additional coupons. Get ready to enter the real world of entertainment and enjoy movies and games on big smart TVs while relaxing at home during this summer vacation.
Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, "The content consumption preferences of the consumer have changed in recent years, making In-home entertainment a crucial part of their lives. Smart TVs provide a breathtakingly immersive viewing experience and considerably improve the aesthetic quotient of living spaces. By bringing back the TCL TV Upgrade Days offers, we aim to provide our consumers with avant-garde TVs at irresistible prices."
To get a more comprehensive idea, here is a brief description of the TV models offered under this five-day mega-event:
C815 4K QLED
C815 4K QLED is equipped with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision to provide an excellent viewing experience. Also, the TV includes Dolby Audio coupled with an ONKYO soundbar for immersive listening. The attractively designed metallic casing complements all kinds of interiors. During the sale on Amazon India, TCL 65C815 and TCL 55C815 will be available for purchase at INR 66,490 and INR 86,990. In addition, the TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch, respectively.
4K QLED C715
4K QLED C715 has various futuristic features such as Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision and Atmos, 4K UHD, HDR 10+, and hands-free voice control to provide customers with a highly immersive TV viewing experience. The model also includes the Smart Home Interconnectivity feature. Simply put, it allows users to command robot vacuums, dim the lights or set the thermostat without leaving the comfort of their couch. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs will be priced at INR 48,490, INR 54,990 and INR 79,990, respectively.
QLED 4K TV C725
QLED 4K TV C725 is equipped with innovative, modern, and highly effective technology. The TCL C725 has a superb display and sound quality. The TV features innovative technologies like Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR 10+, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), Video Call Camera (Google Duo), TCL Smart UI, ONKYO Certified Sund and hands-free voice control. In addition, TCL C725 comes with a magnetically affixed video call camera, making it remarkably simple for users to engage with friends, family, and colleagues. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs will be priced at INR 49,990, INR 61,990 and 82,990, respectively.So, don't miss the opportunity to find the perfect TV for your home this year.
About TCL
TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in Q1-Q3 2019. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.