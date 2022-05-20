TCL TV Upgrade Days: Make your home smart with Premium 4K, QLED and Mini LED TVs

TCL, a Global number 1 Android smart tv brand, 2021 and a leading consumer electronics company, has announced the dates for the highly awaited TCL TV Upgrade Days. The sale will be live on e-commerce giant Amazon from May 19 to May 24. During the sale, flagship models from TCL like the Premium 4K, QLED & Mini LED TVs will be available at the best price. Customers can also avail upto 10% off on Citibank cards & additional coupons. Get ready to enter the real world of entertainment and enjoy movies and games on big smart TVs while relaxing at home during this summer vacation.



Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, "The content consumption preferences of the consumer have changed in recent years, making In-home entertainment a crucial part of their lives. Smart TVs provide a breathtakingly immersive viewing experience and considerably improve the aesthetic quotient of living spaces. By bringing back the TCL TV Upgrade Days offers, we aim to provide our consumers with avant-garde TVs at irresistible prices."