TCS joins hands with VIAVI solutions to accelerate disaggregated 5G RAN product innovation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that it is working with VIAVI Solutions to launch new test solutions that address the industry's need for comprehensive testing of next-generation disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products. Tata Consultancy Services is leveraging its 5G expertise to help the market leader in 5G Test solutions launch its industry-first test product suite for O-RAN implementations.

VIAVI Solutions is a global provider of network test, measurement and assurance solutions.



Disaggregation is leading to open standards-based innovative ecosystems that are driving the next wave of network technology transformation. For the ecosystem to innovate rapidly and gain momentum, seamless interoperability across the hardware and software RAN components is essential.



The O-RAN ALLIANCE is expanding the industry standards for open and disaggregated RAN to enable such interoperability, and promote greater collaboration and co-innovation among 5G ecosystem players.



As a market leader in 5G test solutions, VIAVI is pioneering products for O-RAN implementations to meet industry needs. TCS, with its deep 5G technology experience, scale and investments in network disaggregation is helping VIAVI in the development of the industry's most comprehensive O-RAN test portfolio. The company worked along with VIAVI in engineering the TM500 O-RU Tester, TeraVM O-DU Tester, and a comprehensive Open RAN Test product suite. TCS is also helping VIAVI expedite the integration of its market-leading O-RAN conformance test products with the 5G RAN products of various network technology companies.



Charl Cilliers, Vice President, Engineering, VIAVI, said, "Our solutions are always ahead of the technology curve enabling our customers to invent next-generation products for transforming the digital world. As network disaggregation disrupts the 5G Industry, we are committed to power the 5G innovation ecosystem to usher in O-RAN aligned products. TCS' deep domain expertise in 5G technologies augmented by its proven ability to execute complex end-to-end product engineering engagements has helped us deliver the industry-first O-RAN test product suite."



V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS, said "5G technology will drive further innovations across industries, resulting in better futures for individuals, communities and the planet. Building on this belief, we continue to invest significantly in 5G technology research and are closely collaborating with industry forums to help our customers accelerate their product innovation journeys. TCS is proud to collaborate with VIAVI in the development of their 5G O-RAN products."



TCS, a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is making significant investments in research of 5G network disaggregation to drive product innovation for customers. TCS is also working with various hardware and software ecosystem partners to rapidly create differentiated solutions to ensure interoperability. In addition, TCS is developing AI-based RAN Optimization solutions to improve network performance and user experience.