TEDxHyderabad announces speaker line-up for its annual conference

September 07, 2022, Hyderabad: TEDx Hyderabad is back with the 7the edition of its annual conference on 18th September 2022 at The Address, Narsingi, Hyderabad. The one-day event will welcome 14 plus speakers and performers who will share experiences and remind ourselves and others to be rising constantly to the challenge, against all odds, under the theme "Rising". The event has been designed to help communities, organizations, and individuals to spark conversation and connection.

Legend has it that a phoenix rises from the ashes. When we are confronted with the fire of hardships, the will to succeed and thrive defines us more than what has happened to us. Albert Einstein said: "In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity". In choosing our perspectives, we define our attitudes. And the right attitudes will make us rise not for ourselves, but for the community, for the country, and for humankind.

TEDx Hyderabad is an independently organized event, licensed by TED - the global nonpartisan non-profit, devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TEDx Hyderabad is among the top events in India and among the top few events, globally. It is a volunteer-driven initiative organized by a not-for-profit organization - SAHE (Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour), that aims to catalyze impact in the city by building a community of Thinkers, Enablers and Doers - one idea at a time.

The TEDx Hyderabad event line-up includes eminent personalities like:

Emmanuel Raju the Director of The Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research (COPE) and an Associate Professor of Disaster Risk Management at the Global Health Section at the University of Copenhagen, and a Visiting Associate Professor at the African Centre for Disaster Studies, North-West University, South Africa.

Chinnababu Sunkavalli, a renowned Robotic Surgical oncologist, Director, Surgical oncology and Robotic surgery, Yashoda Hospitals, and one of the Founders of Grace Cancer Foundation that provides CURE, CARE, and COMPASSION to the needy patients fighting cancer

Dr. Vyshnavie Sainath an award-winning artist and an exponent of Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi and Contemporary dance who has integrated Yoga and martial arts in Classical dance

Nirali Bhatia a Consulting Psychologist & Psychotherapist and a qualified Cognitive Behavioural Therapist & Internet Addiction Therapist, who works on the influence of technology on its users. Her anti-cyberbullying organisation – Cyber B.A.A.P. provides guidance, counselling & reporting assistance to the victims of online bullying

Ritesh Bhatia a well-known Cybercrime Investigator and Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Consultant. A certified Fraud Examiner from ACFE, USA, he has been successful in solving many cases for organisations, law enforcement agencies, and individuals the world over.

Abhay Deshpande is a Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Recykal, Asia's largest circular economy marketplace. Earlier he had founded Martjack creating India's first SAAS company engaged with an enterprise e-commerce platform and Malamall.com (India's first eCommerce venture) in 1998.

Shirin Merchant a pioneer in the field of canine training and behaviour in India, helping dogs with behaviour issues for the past 26 years. Shirin believes dogs can teach powerful lessons in communication, empathy and most importantly, humanity

Sabu Cyril the most celebrated art director in the country who proudly counts Bahubali, RRR and Enthiran in his repertoire. His outstanding résumé of 116 feature films and 2500 commercials is complemented by 6 National Film Awards, 6 Filmfare Awards, and many international and state accolades.

Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.) a former fighter pilot who served in the Indian Air Force. He founded the organisation for wheelchair cricket in India and is its President besides being an enthusiastic wheelchair cricket player

Jocelyn Craugh Zuckerman a writer, editor and journalist who has been shortlisted for the New York Public Library's Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism and was a winner of the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award. Zuckerman has written for Fast Company, The American Prospect, newyorker.com, Vogue, and many other publications.

Parvinder Singh a musician, dancer, activist, and creator of experimental instruments. He supports, fosters, and promotes regional musicians because he has a strong belief in the therapeutic potential of music. He performs on the handpan and cajon, some unique instruments

Tinkesh Kaushik the first Asian Triple Amputee to bungee jump and Scuba dive in open waters. A determined and resolute fitness enthusiast, he has trained to be an athlete, swimmer, paracyclist and marathoner who inspires others through his wellness and life coaching

R Sridhar a left-arm spinner who played for Hyderabad in the late 1990s for more than a decade, and is famous as the Fielding Coach for the Indian Cricket Team. During his tenure, along with head coach Ravi Shastri and assistant coach Bharat Arun, the team topped the World Ranking in Test Cricket for 6 years from 2016 to 2021.

About TEDx Hyderabad

