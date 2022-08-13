Telegram blames Apple for not rolling out new updates

Popular messaging application Tc The CEO of the company, Pavel Durov, took to his Telegram channel to denounce Apple's dark review process that does not allow them to implement a new update that would change how people access themselves on the messaging. He further explained that the update has been stuck in Apple's review process for two weeks.

"The only thing that we find discouraging is that we are often unable to distribute the new versions of Telegram due to the obscure 'review process' imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies. For example, our upcoming update — which is about to revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging — has been stuck in Apple's 'review' for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple," Durov noted in his Telegram channel.

Durov further criticized Apple, saying that if one of the top ten apps was treated this way by Apple, how will other smaller app developers survive?

"It is not just demoralizing: it causes direct financial losses to hundreds of thousands of mobile apps globally. This harm goes on top of the 30 per cent tax Apple and Google take from app developers — which, according to them, is supposed to pay for the resources needed to review apps," Durov added.

In early June, Telegram launched premium subscriptions for users. The new update brought some exciting updates like exact limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management and much more. Telegram will also allow non-premium users to enable some premium features without charging them money.

Telegram allows non-premium users to upload sizes up to 2 GB. However, with the launch of the premium subscription plan, users can now send files up to 4GB, enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video or 18 days of high-quality audio. Extra large documents can be downloaded by premium and non-premium users.