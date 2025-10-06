Tesla’s Optimus Robot Masters Kung Fu Using AI — No Human Help, Confirms Elon Musk

Live
Elon Musk shares a viral clip of Tesla’s Optimus robot flawlessly performing Kung Fu moves learned entirely through AI, without human control.
Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus has reached a new level of intelligence and agility. In a remarkable demonstration shared by Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), the robot can be seen practicing Kung Fu — a skill it reportedly mastered without any human assistance.
The 36-second video posted by Musk shows Optimus standing opposite a human Kung Fu trainer. The two bow to each other before engaging in a light sparring session. What followed left many viewers amazed: every move performed by the trainer was mimicked almost flawlessly by Optimus. The robot displayed balance, precision, and coordination that reflect significant advancements in Tesla’s robotics program.
After a brief sequence of combat-style movements, the practice duel concludes, and Optimus calmly returns to a resting position beside the trainer — mirroring human composure.
When asked by users on X whether the robot was being remotely controlled or tele-operated, Musk was quick to clarify. He stated that Optimus was acting entirely through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and had no human intervention.
“The Tesla Optimus was learning Kung Fu solely with AI and had no human intervention,” Musk confirmed on X.
This distinction is significant. In earlier demonstrations, Optimus had relied on tele-operation, where engineers remotely guided its actions. For instance, when the robot served popcorn at the Tesla Diner earlier this year, it was revealed that the actions were partially assisted by human control. This latest development marks a notable leap — showing that the robot can now perform complex movements autonomously.
AI plays a crucial role in Optimus’ evolution. The robot’s ability to process visual information, understand motion, and replicate human activity without manual coding reflects the power of machine learning in robotics. Musk has previously said that Optimus can learn tasks simply by observing humans — whether in person or through video content.
Back in August, Musk claimed that Optimus had successfully learned to vacuum floors and sort objects just by watching human demonstrations, including YouTube videos. This new Kung Fu showcase appears to be a further extension of that capability — suggesting that Tesla’s humanoid can learn not only domestic chores but also complex motion sequences through AI-driven observation.
Musk continues to express strong confidence in the potential of Optimus. He recently predicted that “80 percent of Tesla’s future value will come from Optimus.” The company reportedly aims to produce 5,000 Optimus robots by 2025, signaling Tesla’s growing focus on robotics as a key component of its technological future.
The Kung Fu demonstration has since gone viral, generating both excitement and curiosity across social media. For Tesla, it’s more than just a viral video — it’s a glimpse into a future where robots could learn, adapt, and perform entirely through the power of AI.