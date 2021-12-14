The Government has a 'Warning' for Google Chrome Users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the IT ministry, has issued a "high severity warning for users of the Google Chrome internet browser." As per the advisory, several vulnerabilities have been found in the Google Chrome browser and could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target PC.



The attacker can gain access to personal data and also inject malware to snoop on a target PC. Google has already rolled out a fix for these vulnerabilities in its latest Chrome software update and it is highly recommended that Google Chrome users update to the latest version soon.



Recently Google announced that the Chrome stable channel has been updated to 96.0.4664.93 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The update is now available to users.



Google has acknowledged that the latest Chrome update includes 22 security fixes, many of which were highlighted by "external researchers."



CERT-In in its notice said, "Multiple vulnerabilities exists in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8; Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto-fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill; Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in the new tab page."

Warning users, CERT-In added, "A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system."