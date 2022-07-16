The Twitter app has a chirp sound now

The Verge has noticed something new about Twitter's iOS app: When you scroll down to update your feed; you may get to hear a couple of new noises. One is a small string trill that plays when you first pull the power, and after the power has been refreshed, you may hear a short confirmation chirp. It's slightly different from the short "pop" you might have heard when upgrading.

Anybody else hearing this when you pull to refresh on Twitter's iOS app? pic.twitter.com/x0BsxbZF2u — Jay Peters (@jaypeters) July 15, 2022

Not sure when the change kicked off, but we first noticed it on Friday afternoon and also saw a bunch of tweets about the new Friday squeak. There are also a handful of tweets mentioning a squeak in recent weeks, which could mean Twitter has been slowly rolling it out ahead of a bigger release.

Apparently, this isn't an iOS-only change. A Verge staffer on Android occasionally hears the second new noise I described, and some of the tweets I found about the squeak were sent from Android.

If you want to hear the noise for yourself on your phone, just try pulling down to refresh your stream. If you don't hear it, try force-closing the Twitter app and opening it again (this is what worked for me), and make sure you have the latest version of the app. We're unsure how widely this is implemented, so you may still not have the sounds even if you try those steps.