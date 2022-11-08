These malicious apps from Google Play Store can steal your data

Not all apps you download or install on your phone from the Google Play Store are safe. According to the latest details, four malicious Android apps have been found on the Google Play Store that can lead you to harmful phishing sites and can even steal your private information secretly. These four bad apps are from the developer Mobile apps Group and are listed on Google Play. Furthermore, these apps are infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB and have accumulated at least one million downloads.

As per a blog post by Malwarebytes, "A family of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB. Four apps are listed and have amassed at least one million downloads. Older versions of these apps have been detected as different variants of Android/Trojan.HiddenAds. Yet, the developer is still on Google Play dispensing its latest HiddenAds malware."

These four Android apps that have been detected on Google Play with malware are:

1. Bluetooth Auto connection

2. Bluetooth App Sender

3. Driver: Bluetooth, WiFi, USB

4. Mobile Transfer: Smart Switch

According to Malwarebytes, these apps show no unusual or malicious behaviour in the first 72 hours of app installation. Furthermore, these applications have a long history of infection with different variants of HiddenAds. Therefore, it is recommended to remove these apps if you have them installed on your phone.

According to the blog post, apps open phishing sites in Google Chrome even when the device is locked. And as the user unlocks the device, they are taken to a new tab with the latest malicious site. After this, you will notice new tabs frequently opening with a new site and that too automatically. This malware ranges from using harmless tricks and generating pay-per-click revenue to stealing users' sensitive information.