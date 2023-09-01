These OnePlus phones to get Android 14-based OxygenOS in September

OnePlus will introduce the next-generation OxygenOS 14 operating system for its OnePlus smartphones on September 25. The latest version of OxygenOS is based on Android 14 and is now available to testers in beta form. In a post on its community forum, OnePlus says OxygenOS 14 will introduce a "range of exciting features" designed to deliver improved user experiences. However, not all devices will be eligible at first.

The publication notes that the first batch of phones that will receive OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 includes OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus 11R, and will soon be followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company is already working with testers to improve the operating system before the global launch.

OnePlus notes that OxygenOS 14 will debut its proprietary performance platform, Trinity Engine. Talking more about the technology, the company claims that Trinity Engine addresses common smartphone challenges, be it performance or battery, following an OS update. OnePlus notes that the new operating system will maintain battery performance and efficiency, although how exactly it works is still unclear. The post says:

"Under the hood of the engine are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Combined, these technologies guarantee a versatile, fast, and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage."

With the new OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, there are some obvious changes to the user interface. The company has modified the control panel (by swiping down from the top right) with a new design, although it looks more minimalist. The icons have also become bolder. There is also a convenient "search" option on the home page to allow users to search for an app with fewer clicks. It is similar to Apple's Spotlight on iPhones and iPads. The sidebar will have a file base to quickly save files for a limited period.

If you use a OnePlus 11, the Hasselblad branding can be easily added or removed. Some new AoD styles (always on display), including a "carbon footprint" to raise awareness among more users. Lastly, there are some changes to the animation when you open apps.

Once OnePlus starts rolling out the stable Android 14 update to its smartphone users, more features will be revealed. Meanwhile, OnePlus will introduce its first foldable device, OnePlus Open, next month. OnePlus may opt for the exact date for the phone's launch as OxygenOS 14. Stay tuned for more details.